FBI arrests suspect in killing of Vermont Border Patrol agent

FBI Albany arrests Teresa Youngblut, 21, following shooting of David 'Chris' Maland

The FBI announced the arrest of a suspect Friday in the killing of U.S. Border Patrol Agent David "Chris" Maland near the Vermont-Canada border. 

Washington state resident Teresa Youngblut, 21, was taken into custody following the fatal shooting on Monday, according to the FBI’s office in Albany, N.Y. 

"The United States Attorney’s Office District of Vermont has charged Youngblut with assault on a federal law enforcement officer," it said. "Our hearts remain with our partners at U.S. Border Patrol Swanton Sector as they mourn this tremendous loss." 

Maland, 44, was struck by gunfire during a traffic stop on Interstate 91 between Newport and Orleans, Vermont. 

This undated image courtesy of Joan Maland shows U.S. Border Patrol agent David Maland, who was killed Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, following a traffic stop in Vermont.

This undated image courtesy of Joan Maland shows U.S. Border Patrol agent David Maland, who was killed Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, following a traffic stop in Vermont.  (David Maland/Joan Maland via AP)

Maland, a Minnesota native and U.S. Air Force veteran, worked as a Border Patrol agent at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Newport Station. He spent nine years in the military and 15 working for the federal government. 

He was also a K-9 handler and previously served as a Border Patrol agent in Texas near the southern border, Maland's family told the Associated Press. 

Fox News’ Audrey Conklin and the Associated Press contributed to this report. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

