Trump accepts GOP nod, claims Biden would end ‘American greatness’

Making the case that "no one will be safe in Biden’s America," President Trump took aim at rival Joe Biden and painted a clear contrast between himself and the Democratic presidential nominee Thursday night as he gave arguably his most important speech of the 2020 campaign.

Speaking from the South Lawn of the White House as he closed out this week’s Republican Convention, the president emphasized that “Joe Biden is not the savior of America’s soul – he is the destroyer of America’s jobs, and if given the chance, he will be the destroyer of American greatness.”



Arguing he's kept his promises and delivered on them to supporters, Trump vowed that “in a new term as president, we will again build the greatest economy in history – quickly returning to full employment, soaring incomes and record prosperity.”

The president once again painted Biden as a candidate who would be subservient to the extreme left of the Democratic Party and warned of a chaotic future for America if Biden wins the White House.

Sen. Rand Paul attacked by 'crazed mob' after RNC, thanks DC cops for their help

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., tweeted he was attacked by a "crazed mob" of more than 100 people after leaving the White House following President Trump's acceptance speech at the Republican Convention.

"Just got attacked by an angry mob of over 100, one block away from the White House," Paul wrote on Twitter early Friday. "Thank you to @DCPoliceDept for literally saving our lives from a crazed mob."



Video on social media appeared to show an angry crowd chasing and jeering Paul, who was escorted by D.C. police as he returned to his hotel. An officer was captured on video attempted to ward off one of the demonstrators, before he was pushed back into Paul, nearly knocking the senator over.

Police formed a wall around Paul and his wife at one point as protesters chanted, "Breonna Taylor!" and "No justice, no peace!"

Japanese PM Abe says he'll resign over health issues: report

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced Friday his plans to resign due to a chronic illness that has resurfaced. He called the decision “gut-wrenching.”



Concerns about Abe's health that have swirled since early summer grew in recent weeks as he made two visits to a Tokyo hospital.



Abe's term ends in September 2021 and he is expected to stay on until a replacement is elected and approved by parliament. There are a slew of politicians eager to replace him.

SOME PARTING WORDS

Laura Ingraham disparaged Democrats, saying they are “taking on water” over the riots occurring around the country. Trying to label them “protests” isn’t working for them, Ingraham said.

