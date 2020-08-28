Japanese PM Abe to resign over health issues: report

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reportedly plans to announce his resignation Friday over health concerns.

The prime minister is set to give a press conference in which he will explain his decision, Japanese broadcaster NHK reported, citing sources close to Abe.

The prime minister has sparked speculation around his health in the last two weeks with two visits to the hospital.

Abe stepped down previously because of a health issue in 2007 after only serving one year in office, NHK reported.