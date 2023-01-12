Expand / Collapse search
Tennessee
Truck driver responsible for Tennessee train derailment charged

TN semi-truck driver thought he could clear the tracks but was unsuccessful

Associated Press
The driver of a semi-truck involved in a Tennessee train derailment that left two train workers injured has been charged.

Collegedale Police arrested the driver and charged him with failure to yield, a registration violation and felony reckless endangerment, news outlets reported on Wednesday.

The train hit the truck, which was carrying a 134-foot concrete truss bridge beam, last month as it sat on the tracks waiting for a traffic light to change. The collision pushed three locomotives and 10 railroad cars off the tracks, creating what the Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management called "a disastrous mess" in Collegedale, a suburb of Chattanooga.

The driver of a semi-truck involved in a train derailment has been charged. He tried to clear the tracks but was unsuccessful. 

The driver did not make sure the tractor-trailer could completely clear the tracks before driving over them and did not contact Norfolk Southern Railroad about his delivery route, a police investigation found.

The driver attempted to clear the tracks when the crossing arms activated, but was unsuccessful, officials said.