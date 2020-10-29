Zeta sweeps through South with damaging winds, flooding rains on path to Northeast

The eastern half of the country is in for a soaker Thursday with Tropical Storm Zeta racing up into the Northeast as the storm brings damaging winds and heavy rains across the South

Zeta is now racing over the Appalachians, Mid-Atlantic and then into the Northeast later in the day as it loses its tropical characteristics.

The tropical storm is still packing maximum sustained winds of 60 mph as it's located over northern Georgia, racing to the northeast at 40 mph.

The storm will continue to bring very strong winds east and south of its track, which could bring damage along the way.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) notes that damaging winds in Alabama and Georgia will shift into eastern Tennessee, the Carolinas and southeastern Virginia.

"Wind gusts could be especially severe across the southern Appalachian Mountains," the NHC said.

Severe thunderstorms will be possible, including brief tornadoes to the east of the center of Zeta.

A tornado or two is possible later throughout the day over the Carolinas and southern Virginia.



Heavy rain will also spread across a wide swath of the East with some areas receiving between 1 to 3 inches. Flash flooding will be possible in some areas.

Zeta was the fifth storm to make landfall in Louisiana this year.

That set a new record, eclipsing the old record of four storms set back in 2002, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Philip Klotzbach.

A system that brought a historic ice storm over the Southern and Central Plains is helping steer Zeta over land and up the East Coast.

As Zeta reaches the Northeast, a strong upper-level low will also be moving in that will strengthen off the coast.

This will bring rough weather conditions into Friday with accumulating snow across interior sections of the Northeast and New England.

Much more tranquil weather will return by later on Friday as the entire storm complex exits into the Atlantic, making for calm conditions for Halloween.

