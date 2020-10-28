Live Updates: Hurricane Zeta battering Gulf Coast ; At least 1 dead

Hurricane Zeta continues to batter the Gulf Coast and produce life-threatening storm surge, as well as, strong winds over southeastern Louisiana and Mississippi.

At least one person has died, a 55-year-old man who was electrocuted by a downed power line, according to a Louisiana coroner.

The storm knocked out power to thousands and threatened to push up to 9 feet of seawater inland in a region already pounded by multiple storms this year.

Zeta made landfall Wednesday evening near Cocodrie in southeastern Louisiana as a Category 2 storm

