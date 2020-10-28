Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Live Coverage
Published

Live Updates: Hurricane Zeta battering Gulf Coast ; At least 1 dead

Fox News
close
Fox Extreme Weather Center: Tracking ZetaVideo

Fox Extreme Weather Center: Tracking Zeta

Hurricane Zeta continues to batter the Gulf Coast and produce life-threatening storm surge, as well as, strong winds over southeastern Louisiana and Mississippi.

At least one person has died, a 55-year-old man who was electrocuted by a downed power line, according to a Louisiana coroner.

The storm knocked out power to thousands and threatened to push up to 9 feet of seawater inland in a region already pounded by multiple storms this year.

Zeta made landfall Wednesday evening near Cocodrie in southeastern Louisiana as a Category 2 storm

Follow below for more updates on Hurricane Zeta. Mobile users click here.