Tropical Storm Ida could be a 'worst-case scenario' for Louisiana, Gulf Coast as heat continues across US

Tropical Storm Ida has gotten stronger and the National Hurricane Center has said that Ida will become a category 3, or a major hurricane, before it's expected to make landfall just west of New Orleans.

TROPICAL STORM IDA NEARS LOUISIANA, PROMPTING GOVERNOR'S EMERGENCY DECLARATION

This could be a worst-case scenario for this area, but there is still some time to fine-tune the forecast.

Most reliable forecast models have the system moving into the coast of Louisiana, but how bad this storm will be for "NOLA" is dependent upon where its center comes ashore.

Louisiana and the central and northern Gulf Coast from Upper Texas to the Florida Panhandle should monitor forecast updates over the next several days as surge, wind and flooding impacts could arrive in the timeframe from Sunday to Monday.

CALIFORNIA FIRES CLOSE IN ON COMMUNITIES AS SMOKE CHOKES LAKE TAHOE

A stalled frontal boundary will set the stage for several rounds of severe weather across the Midwest this evening through Saturday.

Damaging winds and heavy downpours and flooding are the primary concerns, but some large hail and an isolated tornado are also possible.

Heat Advisories remain in effect across the Mississippi River Valley and Northeast through Friday, as heat and humidity continue.

Meanwhile, Excessive Heat Warnings are also in effect through at least Friday across the Desert Southwest as highs climb above 110 degrees.