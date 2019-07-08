Tropical depression likely to form in Gulf of Mexico, may bring heavy rainfall, forecasters say

A month into the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season, a tropical threat may be brewing along the Gulf Coast that could bring heavy rain across portions of the Southeast.

The National Hurricane Center said Monday that a disturbance over central Georgia is forecast to move southward toward the northeastern Gulf of Mexico in two or three days, where a "broad area of low pressure" is expected to form.

"Some gradual development is possible thereafter and a tropical depression is likely to form by the end of the week while the low meanders near the northern Gulf Coast," the NHC said. "Regardless of development, this system has the potential to produce heavy rainfall along portions of the northern and eastern U.S. Gulf Coast later this week."

2019 ATLANTIC HURRICANE SEASON TO BE 'NEAR-NORMAL' WITH 9 TO 15 NAMED STORMS, NOAA SAYS

The NHC said as of Monday, there was an 80 percent chance of a tropical depression forming within the next five days.

"Interests along the northern Gulf Coast and the Florida peninsula should monitor the progress of this system," the NHC said.

If it becomes a tropical storm, it will be the second of the season, with the name "Barry."

HERE ARE THE DEADLIEST AND COSTLIEST HURRICANES TO HIT THE US MAINLAND

The 2019 Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, and this year includes the names: Andrea, Barry, Chantal, Dorian, Erin, Fernand, Gabrielle, Humberto, Imelda, Jerry, Karen, Lorenzo, Melissa, Nestor, Olga, Pablo, Rebekah, Sebastien, Tanya, Van and Wendy.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Forecasters from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are calling for nine to 15 named storms with winds of 39 mph or higher, of which four to eight could strengthen into hurricanes. Of those storms, there will be two to four major hurricanes, which are classified as Category 3, 4 and 5 with winds of 111 mph or higher.

An average hurricane season produces 12 named storms, of which six become hurricanes, including three major hurricanes, according to NOAA.