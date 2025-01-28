Kristi Noem joins immigration raid to catch 'dirtbags' in major sanctuary city

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem joined an immigration enforcement raid in New York City on Tuesday, and saw Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers nab what she called a "dirtbag" in the sanctuary city.

"Just now. Enforcement operation in NYC. Criminal alien with kidnapping, assault & burglary charges is now in custody - thanks to @ICE," Noem said on X alongside a video of an arrest.

"Dirtbags like this will continue to be removed from our streets."



SENATE CONFIRMS KRISTI NOEM AS TRUMP'S DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY SECRETARY

Noem was confirmed Saturday by the Senate to lead the Department of Homeland Security. She made it clear during her confirmation hearing that tackling illegal immigration and border security were two of her top priorities.

The operation marks a number of raids across the United States, where officers have targeted public safety threats in major cities and elsewhere.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

ICE said on Monday that it had made 1,179 arrests in a single day, and had issued 853 detainers – requests that illegal immigrants in custody be turned over to ICE on release. New York City is one of a number of "sanctuary" cities that do not cooperate with ICE detainers, although Mayor Eric Adams has softened that stance in recent months, saying he is prepared to work with ICE on deporting violent criminals.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

