Trans rights activists bizarrely perform silent 'Macarena' dance at New York City education meeting

Bizarre video shows dozens of trans rights activists recently protesting at a New York City education council meeting by silently dancing "La Macarena."

The meeting, which was held by the Community Education Council for District 2 (CEC 2), was held on Feb. 26. A YouTube stream of the meeting shows the protesters quietly performing the iconic '90s dance, some out of step with others.

The dance began when a female attendee named Jo Vitale took the microphone to voice support for Resolution 248, a measure passed last year that was aimed at researching the effects of allowing biological males to compete with women.

Council members appeared to hide their smiles while the activists silently danced in the background as Vitale spoke.

"I'm here to support Resolution 48," the New Yorker said. "And let's be clear on what Resolution 248 is. It would allow for the research of the impacts of having biological males compete with biological females in sports."

"The research," she emphasized. "And that's what these people have all come out against, the research … they're just virtue-signaling, and they're baby bullies. So let's not placate these baby bullies."

CEC District 2 "oversees public elementary/middle schools in NYC Community School District 2," according to its Facebook page. Its schools are in the Lower East Side, Hell's Kitchen and Chinatown, among other Big Apple neighborhoods.

Fox News Digital reached out to CEC 2 but has not yet heard back.

CEC 2 Vice President Leonard Silverman told the New York Post that he "appreciate[s] their advocacy, but it’s completely misplaced."

"But they still keep on showing up, and it’s really disruptive because it’s discouraged other parents from talking about other educational issues," he said.