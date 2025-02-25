New York City McDonald's starts carding teenagers in response to crime: 'People fight in there'

A New York City McDonald's is now barring groups of teenagers from its restaurant after enduring an influx of delinquent behavior.

The location, which is located in Flatbush, Brooklyn, is guarded by a security guard who checks IDs of young people seeking to enter. Its front door bears a sign reading, "No one under the age of 20 is allowed in this restaurant without a parent and proper identification."

An amused resident named Sania Bolasingh recently posted a TikTok of the restaurant, showing how peaceful and quiet the interior is.

"Y'all, this is so funny, let me show you something," Bolasingh says in the video. "You see how peaceful this McDonald's is? You see how there's no kids? You see how there's no turmoil?"

The customer proceeds to show a relatively empty and quiet McDonald's. She also shows herself interacting with the security officer who points toward the new sign.

"You [are] IDing for McDonald's, is that right, sir?" she asks.

The video also shows forlorn-looking teenagers standing outside the McDonald's, which Bolasingh appears to disapprove of.

"They got the kids waiting outside like it's crazy… .You got [them] waiting outside because they over here tearing up people place. This is crazy. This is sick."

Manager Amber Hussain told the New York Post that teenage customers would wreak havoc by "throwing ice at customers, snatching bags of foods from Uber drivers and smoking weed inside the restaurant."

Recently, a group of teens wearing ski masks swarmed in and attacked a security guard, prompting the latest changes. Bolasingh told the Post that the location was infamous for its customers.

"If you’re from that area, you know that McDonald’s is horrible," she explained. "People fight in there – it’s not just kids being kids. People get stabbed, a delivery worker got jumped, he passed out."

Flatbush, which is located south of Prospect Park and is home to Brooklyn College, is considered average-to-less safe among the rankings of Big Apple neighborhoods. An 84-year-old woman was hospitalized last year after being struck by a stray bullet outside her Flatbush Gardens apartment.

Fox News Digital's Kyle Schmidbauer and Sophia Compton contributed to this report.