Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was caught on video attempting to dance "La Macarena" at a party in Spain with the duo who made the song infamous, Los del Rio.

After her meeting in Madrid with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares, Clinton traveled to Seville to attend a party in her honor at the iconic Palacio de Dueñas, according to Hola.com.

The video that was shared to Instagram shows Clinton being pulled up in front of a group of people to dance with the band. She attempts to follow along, but doesn't appear to know the moves of the iconic '90s dance hit.

The Olive Press, a news outlet in Spain, said Clinton brought "the cringe" with her on her January 19 trip.

The Olive Press said Clinton's lack of knowledge of the dance was puzzling, since it was played constantly at Democratic Party events during the campaign to re-elect her husband, former President Bill Clinton.

Clinton's trip also happened to align with the 30th anniversary of the 90’s classic, which went on to become an unofficial anthem of her husband, Bill Clinton’s re-election campaign in 1996, according to Olive Press.

The party was hosted by the Duchess of Montoro, Eugenia Martínez de Irujo, along with her husband and the president of Universal Music, Spain, Narcís Rebollo, the outlet reported.

Other guests in attendance also included Spanish artists and performers David Bisbal, Pablo López and Vanesa Martín.