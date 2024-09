The trans "baby-faced" killer convicted of stabbing to death a New York City antiques dealer was sentenced Thursday to 22 years-to-life in prison, months after receiving jail time for a separate, gruesome killing in Oklahoma in which the victim was decapitated.

Alex Ray Scott, 28, who began transitioning into a woman in jail, was previously found guilty of the January 2020 killing of Kenneth Savinski, 64, in his Upper East Side apartment with a decorative plate and kitchen knife.

"Alex Ray Scott will serve a significant prison term for the brutal and senseless murder of Kenneth Savinski – a beloved, friendly person and respected churchgoer," said Manhattan District Attorney Bragg. "Mr. Savinski’s loss not only devastated his friends and family but shocked his tightknit community. Although we cannot bring Mr. Savinski back, I hope the resolution of this case offers his loved ones a sense of justice in their ongoing grief."

Scott, who was also sentenced in Oklahoma to 45 years in prison for a separate dismemberment killing of a man with a chainsaw, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and multiple counts of criminal possession in Savinski’s death.

Scott and Savinski met on a dating app and were sharing a night out together on Jan. 27, 2020 when they went to Savinski's apartment, the New York Post reported.

Savinski was found with wounds on the head and neck, including a broken hyoid bone, a slit throat and large, deep lacerations across his face and forehead. He was found covered in blood and pronounced dead at the scene, prosecutors said.

After the killing, Scott stole credit cards from Savinski and said he didn't remember the attack, according to an indictment, the Post reported.

Scott later walked into a New York police precinct and admitted to killing someone in an unrelated case. He was found with credit cards belonging to Robin Skocdopole, prompting investigators to check Skocdopole’s home in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma when he was unable to be reached.

Authorities found his home empty of all its possessions and pools of blood inside. Skocdopole's remains were eventually found in May 2020 on the edge of a creek in Broken Arrow, federal prosecutors said.

He was last seen in August 2019. Scott was renting a room from Skocdopole and told everyone that the landlord had abruptly moved to Dallas for work, in an effort to explain the disappearance.

A medical examiner's report said two different saws were used during Skocdopole’s dismemberment. Upon his arrest, Scott agreed to take the FBI to the location of Skocdopole’s head, but no additional remains were found, the Justice Department said.