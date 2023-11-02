Expand / Collapse search
Eric Adams

FBI raids home of NYC Mayor Eric Adams' chief fundraiser Brianna Suggs, source says

Suggs was a fundraiser for Eric Adams' 2021 mayoral campaign

Greg Norman By Greg Norman , David Spunt Fox News
Published
The FBI on Thursday raided the home of Brianna Suggs, a top fundraiser for New York City Mayor Eric Adams, a law enforcement source tells Fox News. 

A LinkedIn profile belonging to Suggs lists her as the "Fundraiser and Director of Logistics" of Adams' 2021 mayoral campaign. 

Suggs also lists Adams under her past and current clients on her business website.  

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Southern District as well as the FBI have declined to comment on the operation.

Eric Adams at a press conference

New York City Eric Adams speaks to reporters on Oct. 12, 2023. (New York City )

Vito Pitta, Adams 2021 campaign counsel, told Fox News Digital, "The campaign has always held itself to the highest standards. The campaign will of course comply with any inquiries, as appropriate."

Prior to news of the raid, Adams tweeted a video with the caption "On my way to D.C. to join my fellow mayors to talk with our federal partners about the asylum seeker crisis."

NEW YORK CITY MAYOR ERIC ADAMS SAYS 'WE ARE NOT ALL RIGHT' AFTER HAMAS ATTACK ON ISRAEL

NYC Mayor Eric Adams

New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks in New York's Times Square during a news conference on Dec. 30, 2022.  (AP/Ted Shaffrey)

"We are headed to D.C. to meet with our Congressional delegation and the White House to address this real issue of the asylum and migrant issue in our city and we will keep you updated as the day goes," Adams said in a clip of him sitting in an airplane.

A spokesperson for the mayor later told Fox News Digital in an email that "The mayor returned to New York City to address a matter.

"These meetings will be rescheduled as soon as possible," the spokesperson said.

Eric Adams speaks at Jewish Service

New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks to the congregation of Temple Emanu-El in New York City on Friday, Oct.13, 2023. Security was increased throughout the city after Hamas’ call for a "Day of Rage" were echoed throughout the world. (Julia Bonavita/Fox News Digital) (Julia Bonavita/Fox News Digita)

Suggs could not immediately be reached for comment.

Fox News' Lissa Kaplan contributed to this report.

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

