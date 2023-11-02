FBI raids home of NYC Mayor Eric Adams' chief fundraiser Brianna Suggs, source says

The FBI on Thursday raided the home of Brianna Suggs, a top fundraiser for New York City Mayor Eric Adams, a law enforcement source tells Fox News.

A LinkedIn profile belonging to Suggs lists her as the "Fundraiser and Director of Logistics" of Adams' 2021 mayoral campaign.

Suggs also lists Adams under her past and current clients on her business website.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Southern District as well as the FBI have declined to comment on the operation.

Vito Pitta, Adams 2021 campaign counsel, told Fox News Digital, "The campaign has always held itself to the highest standards. The campaign will of course comply with any inquiries, as appropriate."

Prior to news of the raid, Adams tweeted a video with the caption "On my way to D.C. to join my fellow mayors to talk with our federal partners about the asylum seeker crisis."

"We are headed to D.C. to meet with our Congressional delegation and the White House to address this real issue of the asylum and migrant issue in our city and we will keep you updated as the day goes," Adams said in a clip of him sitting in an airplane.

A spokesperson for the mayor later told Fox News Digital in an email that "The mayor returned to New York City to address a matter.

"These meetings will be rescheduled as soon as possible," the spokesperson said.

Suggs could not immediately be reached for comment.

Fox News' Lissa Kaplan contributed to this report.