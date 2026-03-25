Trans illegal alien dodges prison after pleading guilty to sex crimes against child: report

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A transgender illegal alien who pleaded guilty to molesting a teenage boy inside a New York City bodega last year is expected to be given a sweetheart deal avoiding additional jail time.

Nicol Alexandra Contreras-Suarez, a 31-year-old biological male Colombian immigrant, confessed to second-degree rape after authorities said Contreras-Suarez sexually assaulted a 14-year-old boy in East Harlem last year, according to the New York Post.

Contreras-Suarez was initially charged with first-degree rape of a child less than age 17 and stalking.

Contreras-Suarez was reportedly promised a sentence of just six months in prison by a Manhattan Supreme Court judge on Tuesday.

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However, Contreras-Suarez is expected to be granted credit for time served, meaning the defendant will be released from custody at sentencing April 27 unless federal immigration officials step in, the Post reported.

"We expect the defendant to remain detained and be deported following sentencing due to the felony conviction," a spokesperson for the DA’s Office said in a statement to the outlet.

The deal was reportedly reached by prosecutors working with the teenage victim’s family in an effort to keep the boy from having to take the stand in front of a grand jury and at trial.

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Contreras-Suarez followed the teenager into a bodega near Thomas Jefferson Park in East Harlem and sexually assaulted him on Feb. 11, 2025, prosecutors said, according to the Post.

The victim flagged down bystanders for help immediately after the attack, and Contreras-Suarez was taken into custody the next day.

At the time of Contreras-Suarez’s arrest, the suspect was reportedly facing prostitution, robbery and weapons charges in Massachusetts, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

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However, "due to local sanctuary policies," Contreras-Suarez was subsequently released, DHS officials revealed at the time.

In March 2023, Contreras-Suarez was arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection for illegally crossing the border in San Ysidro, California, according to DHS.

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At the time of Contreras-Suarez’s arrest in New York City, then-DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin stressed that "this creep should’ve never been released into our country."

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"Thanks to the failed sanctuary policies and Biden’s open-border agenda, this serial criminal was freed to prey on innocent American children — but that ends now," she said.

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ICE officials subsequently lodged an immigration detainer against Contreras-Suarez after the Manhattan arrest last year.

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"ICE will not allow predators like Contreras-Suarez to terrorize American citizens," McLaughlin said at the time.

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The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and ICE did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Fox News Digital’s Peter Pinedo and Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report.