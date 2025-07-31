DHS scoops up trans illegal alien charged with heinous crime on child in sanctuary city: 'Worst of the worst'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: A transgender illegal alien is being charged with child rape in the sanctuary city of New York, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

DHS told Fox News Digital that the illegal alien, Nicol Alexandra Contreras-Suarez, a Colombian biological man who identifies as a woman, is being charged with rape of a minor and stalking.

According to the agency, Contreras-Suarez was arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection for illegally entering the country in San Ysidro, California, in March 2023. Contreras-Suarez was released into the country under the Biden administration’s "catch and release" policy and then went on to commit several serious crimes in American communities.

Contreras-Suarez had been arrested by the Medford Police Department in Massachusetts for armed robbery, prostitution and assault with a dangerous weapon. However, "due to local sanctuary policies," DHS said, Contreras-Suarez was once again released.

Contreras-Suarez is now facing criminal charges in New York for first-degree rape of a child less than age 17 and stalking. Contreras-Suarez has a preliminary criminal hearing in New York City this week and is set to have his case heard by the New York Supreme Court Sept. 10.

The agency said Contreras-Suarez’s "horrific and preventable crime illustrates the consequences of the Biden administration's catch and release and sanctuary policies."

Commenting on the arrest, DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin lamented that "this creep should’ve never been released into our country."

"Thanks to the failed sanctuary policies and Biden’s open-border agenda, this serial criminal was freed to prey on innocent American children — but that ends now," she said.

ICE lodged an immigration detainer against Contreras-Suarez in February. He is currently in custody at Rikers Island Prison in New York until his next court hearing.

This comes as U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is facing intense criticism for its crackdown on illegal immigration and as officers are dealing with an 830% increase in assaults.

While the agency has said it will not back down from arresting any immigrants who are in the country illegally, the new DHS statement says that the vast majority of those arrested thus far have criminal charges or convictions. Despite claims by some Democrats that ICE is targeting innocent immigrant communities, 70% of the agency’s arrests have been of illegal aliens convicted or charged with crimes.

DHS called Contreras-Suarez one of the "worst of the worst" criminal illegals it has arrested in its nationwide sweep thus far.

"ICE will not allow predators like Contreras-Suarez to terrorize American citizens," said McLaughlin.