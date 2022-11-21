Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

Train collision in northern CA kills 2 people

2 people were fatally struck by a train on Union Pacific Railroad property in California

Associated Press
Two people died after being hit by a train early Saturday in the Northern California city of Elk Grove, authorities said.

The crash happened near Railroad Street and Elk Grove Boulevard, police said in a statement.

A couple died after they were hit by a train in Elk Grove, California, on Nov. 19, 2022.

A couple died after they were hit by a train in Elk Grove, California, on Nov. 19, 2022. (Fox News)


"Since the incident occurred on Union Pacific Railroad property and not on a public street, the Union Pacific Railroad Police are handling the investigation," the statement said. "This is standard procedure when an incident happens on their property."

Union Pacific officials didn't immediately respond to a request for more information.