Tennessee
TN man arrested in ND on charge that he killed man in Memphis

Tennessee's Michael Ray Tillman was indicted on first degree murder

Associated Press
A Tennessee man has been arrested in North Dakota on a charge that he killed a man at a Memphis motel earlier this year, authorities said.

Michael Ray Tillman, 24, was indicted on a first-degree murder charge after he was arrested as a fugitive in Bismarck, North Dakota, according to the district attorney's office in Shelby County, Tennessee.

Tillman is accused of fatally shooting Jamon Ueal, 28, on April 18 at a Garden Inn in Memphis.

Authorities said Tillman shot Ueal multiple times outside the motel after he got out of a car that Tillman was driving. Ueal died at a hospital.

Prosecutors said Tillman had previously been sentenced to six years in prison for killing another man. His sentence expired in May 2020.

Tillman is being held on $1 million bond at the Shelby County Jail in Memphis. It was not immediately clear whether he had a lawyer to speak on his behalf.