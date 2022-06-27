Expand / Collapse search
WILD NATURE
Published

Black bear dies in Tennessee after breaking into hot car

The bear used its teeth or paws to open the unlocked car, but was trapped when the door closed behind it

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 27 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A black bear in Tennessee that had apparently broken into a car was found dead last week, according to state officials. 

Though the bear was able to get inside the hot car – which was parked outside a rental cabin in Sevierville, Tennessee, –  the door then closed and trapped it, according to a Thursday Facebook post from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. 

Wildlife officials said that the owner of the car left the cabin around 10 a.m. and returned at 6:45 p.m. to find the dead bear inside the car. 

"It appears that the bear got inside the car by using its teeth or paws to open the unlocked door and was trapped inside after the door shut behind it," officials wrote on Facebook. 

This image shows an American black bear standing on logs while looking at a camera. 

This image shows an American black bear standing on logs while looking at a camera.  (iStock)

"We believe that heat likely killed the bear as outside temperatures exceeded 95 degrees yesterday meaning the vehicle's interior possibly reached over 140 degrees," officials added. 

WARNING: Images included in this story may be disturbing to some viewers.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency pointed out that the car had empty soda cans and food packaging on the floor, which would have attracted the bear to try and get inside.

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGE: The lifeless bear is seen trapped after it apparently climbed into the unlocked car with its teeth or paws, but was trapped inside when the door closed behind it. Temperatures inside the car were estimated to reach over 140 degrees.

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGE: The lifeless bear is seen trapped after it apparently climbed into the unlocked car with its teeth or paws, but was trapped inside when the door closed behind it. Temperatures inside the car were estimated to reach over 140 degrees. (Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency)

"Bears have noses 7 times better than a bloodhound and can smell even the faintest odor of food inside a vehicle," the agency wrote. "Lock your doors, roll up your windows, and never leave food or anything that smells like food inside."

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGE: A black bear was found dead inside a car in Sevierville, Tennessee, last week, according to state wildlife officials.

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGE: A black bear was found dead inside a car in Sevierville, Tennessee, last week, according to state wildlife officials. (Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency)

"Empty food containers, candy wrappers, fast food bags and even air fresheners can attract bears," the agency added. "Please be #BearWise and help us keep bears wild and alive."

