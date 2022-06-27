Black bear dies in Tennessee after breaking into hot car

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A black bear in Tennessee that had apparently broken into a car was found dead last week, according to state officials.

Though the bear was able to get inside the hot car – which was parked outside a rental cabin in Sevierville, Tennessee, – the door then closed and trapped it, according to a Thursday Facebook post from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

Wildlife officials said that the owner of the car left the cabin around 10 a.m. and returned at 6:45 p.m. to find the dead bear inside the car.

"It appears that the bear got inside the car by using its teeth or paws to open the unlocked door and was trapped inside after the door shut behind it," officials wrote on Facebook.

"We believe that heat likely killed the bear as outside temperatures exceeded 95 degrees yesterday meaning the vehicle's interior possibly reached over 140 degrees," officials added.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency pointed out that the car had empty soda cans and food packaging on the floor, which would have attracted the bear to try and get inside.

"Bears have noses 7 times better than a bloodhound and can smell even the faintest odor of food inside a vehicle," the agency wrote. "Lock your doors, roll up your windows, and never leave food or anything that smells like food inside."

"Empty food containers, candy wrappers, fast food bags and even air fresheners can attract bears," the agency added. "Please be #BearWise and help us keep bears wild and alive."

