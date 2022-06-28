Expand / Collapse search
Tennessee
Published

Tennessee man on the run after allegedly shooting police officer has long criminal history

Police say Samuel Edwards remains at large and should be considered armed and extremely dangerous

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
The Tennessee man on the run after allegedly shooting and wounding a police officer during a Monday night car chase has a long criminal history, according to local reports. 

A TBI criminal report on 34-year-old Samuel Q. Edwards dates back to at least 2005, and includes alcohol, drugs, and weapons-related offenses.

Samuel Quinton Edwards, 34, was identified as the gunman wanted in connection to the shooting of a Henderson police officer in a Nashville suburb on Monday night. Investigators say Edwards is armed with two guns and should be considered "extremely dangerous."

Samuel Quinton Edwards, 34, was identified as the gunman wanted in connection to the shooting of a Henderson police officer in a Nashville suburb on Monday night. Investigators say Edwards is armed with two guns and should be considered "extremely dangerous." (Metro Nashville Police Department)

Edwards was arrested in 2017 for a DUI – his fifth overall – and sent to prison. Upon his release in 2019, Edwards continued his crime spree

Most recently, Edwards was involved in another high-speed chase on June 14 in Putnam County, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report obtained by WREG. The report says Edwards lost control of a Blue Chevy Suburban, striking a power pole, and causing a female passenger to eject into the parking lot. Edwards allegedly try to flee the scene but collapsed. 

The THP report says officers found multiple guns and ammunition in the Suburban. It further alleges that Edwards resisted arrested, but was eventually restrained and taken to Cookeville Regional Medical center for his injuries.

Edwards was booked into the Putnam County Jail on charges of evading arrest, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, driving while having a license revoked, reckless endangerment, and possession of meth, WREG reported

He was ultimately released after posting $79,800 bond. 

Edwards remains at large for Monday night’s incident and a manhunt is underway to capture him. He is wanted for attempted criminal homicide and evading arrest. Authorities have asked the public to immediately call 911 if they spot Edwards. 

Fox News’ Stephanie Pagones contributed to this report.  

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  