TikTok influencer's husband faces possible felony charge after son's tragic pool accident

Brady Kiser, the husband of social media influencer Emilie Kiser, may face a felony child abuse charge in connection to the Arizona drowning death of their three-year-old son, Trigg.

On Tuesday, the Chandler Police Department (CPD) announced that their investigation into the May 18 death was complete, and they have formally recommended that the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office consider charging Brady, 28, with a Class 4 felony.

This charge carries potential penalties of 1 to 3.75 years in prison, though probation is possible for first-time offenders.

At the time of the drowning, Brady was at home with Trigg and their newborn son, Theodore, while Emilie was out with friends, Brady told Chandler police, according to Fox affiliate, KSAZ-TV.

"Chandler PD arrived on scene first and found an unconscious 3-year-old boy that was pulled from the backyard pool. Officers began CPR and firefighters took over patient care upon arrival," fire department officials said at the time.

Brady, according to AZ-Central, told police that he had turned around for "three to five minutes" before finding the boy floating in the family's backyard pool.

Trigg died six days after he was pulled from the pool.

The case has garnered significant attention due, in part, to Emilie's 4 million follower count on TikTok. The influencer, who has not posted on social media since the tragic incident, issued a formal legal request asking the court to block the release of investigative and post-mortem records in Trigg's death.

In the verified complaint obtained by Fox News Digital, filed on May 27, Emilie argued that disclosing investigative and post-mortem records would cause her and her family significant emotional harm. Emilie said that this is a deeply personal loss with no substantial relevance to the public.

Emilie said that over 100 public records requests have been filed since Trigg's death, many of which she believes are motivated by public curiosity or commercial interest rather than oversight.

She said that neither she nor her attorneys have reviewed the graphic contents of the material, which may include security footage, autopsy reports, 911 audio, and bodycam videos, nor do they wish to. The complaint argues that releasing such raw and intimate documentation would weaponize Arizona’s Public Records Law against grieving families, rather than serve its intended purpose of promoting government transparency.

