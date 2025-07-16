Expand / Collapse search
Arizona

TikTok influencer's husband faces possible felony charge after son's tragic pool accident

Police recommend child abuse charges against Brady Kiser following investigation into 3-year-old Trigg's drowning death

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
The Chandler Police Department announced on July 15, 2025 that they had closed the investigation into the death of 3-year-old Trigg Kiser, who drowned in his family's pool in May 2025. (FOX 10 Phoenix)

Brady Kiser, the husband of social media influencer Emilie Kiser, may face a felony child abuse charge in connection to the Arizona drowning death of their three-year-old son, Trigg. 

On Tuesday, the Chandler Police Department (CPD) announced that their investigation into the May 18 death was complete, and they have formally recommended that the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office consider charging Brady, 28, with a Class 4 felony. 

This charge carries potential penalties of 1 to 3.75 years in prison, though probation is possible for first-time offenders.

The Kiser family. Emilie, Brady and Trigg in family photo

Two months after the 3-year-old son of Brady and influencer Emilie Kiser died after an accidental drowning in a pool at the family's home outside of Phoenix, the Chandler Police Department announced that its investigation into Trigg's has been completed. (Emilie Kiser/Instagram)

At the time of the drowning, Brady was at home with Trigg and their newborn son, Theodore, while Emilie was out with friends, Brady told Chandler police, according to Fox affiliate, KSAZ-TV.

"Chandler PD arrived on scene first and found an unconscious 3-year-old boy that was pulled from the backyard pool. Officers began CPR and firefighters took over patient care upon arrival," fire department officials said at the time.

Brady, according to AZ-Central, told police that he had turned around for "three to five minutes" before finding the boy floating in the family's backyard pool.

Trigg died six days after he was pulled from the pool.

Brady and Trigg Kiser

The Chandler Police Department recommended a Class 4 felony charge of child abuse against Brady Kiser in the drowning death of his 3-year-old son, Trigg Kiser. (Emilie Kiser/Instagram)

The case has garnered significant attention due, in part, to Emilie's 4 million follower count on TikTok. The influencer, who has not posted on social media since the tragic incident, issued a formal legal request asking the court to block the release of investigative and post-mortem records in Trigg's death.

In the verified complaint obtained by Fox News Digital, filed on May 27, Emilie argued that disclosing investigative and post-mortem records would cause her and her family significant emotional harm. Emilie said that this is a deeply personal loss with no substantial relevance to the public.

Emilie and Trigg Kiser at a baseball game

Emilie Kiser, 26, is a popular influencer on social media. She has garnered about 4 million followers on TikTok where she features lifestyle content.

Emilie said that over 100 public records requests have been filed since Trigg's death, many of which she believes are motivated by public curiosity or commercial interest rather than oversight. 

She said that neither she nor her attorneys have reviewed the graphic contents of the material, which may include security footage, autopsy reports, 911 audio, and bodycam videos, nor do they wish to. The complaint argues that releasing such raw and intimate documentation would weaponize Arizona’s Public Records Law against grieving families, rather than serve its intended purpose of promoting government transparency.

Emilie Kiser

Emilie Kiser attend the Poppi Soda's Back Beach Bash at Gurney's Montauk on July 28, 2023 in Montauk, New York.  (Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Poppi)

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Chandler Police Department and the Maricopa County Attorneys Office for comment.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital. 

