Multiple people dead, 2 missing after boat capsizes at vacation hotspot

Coast Guard continues search for two missing individuals after afternoon tragedy at Lake Tahoe

Adam Sabes
Coast Guard rescues stranded boaters after vessel capsizes Video

Coast Guard rescues stranded boaters after vessel capsizes

Video shows the moment three boaters were rescued by U.S. Coast Guard members after their boat capsized off the coast of Florida. (Credit: X/@USCGSoutheast)

Six people died and two others were injured when a boat capsized in California, with the Coast Guard searching for two additional individuals.

The U.S. Coast Guard said in a statement that six people died when a boat capsized near the D.L. Bliss State Park at Lake Tahoe in Tahoe City, California on Saturday afternoon.

An additional two people were injured and taken to a local hospital, according to the Coast Guard, which says the agency is looking for two more people who are missing. 

The incident happened on Saturday at 3 p.m. after law enforcement agencies received a report that 10 people were in the water, prompting the Coast Guard to send a response crew to the area. 

HUMAN REMAINS FOUND IN SUNKEN BOAT BRING CLOSURE TO TEXAS FAMILY'S ALASKA TRAGEDY

Boat capsized

The U.S. Coast Guard said six people died when the boat capsized. (Coast Guard)

In a Facebook post, the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office said it would resume search operations on Sunday morning. The sheriff's office said it wouldn't reveal the identities of individuals who died in the incident until their families have been notified.

The 27-foot gold Chris-Craft vessel reportedly capsized because of a large swell.

SEVERAL PEOPLE HOSPITALIZED IN FLORIDA AFTER COAST GUARD RESPONDS TO SEPARATE HOLIDAY BOATING INCIDENTS

Capsized boat in Lake Tahoe

The Coast Guard said two people are still missing. (Coast Guard)

According to the Coast Guard, winds at the time were just over 34 mph, with a 6-8-foot swell.

The condition of the two people who were injured is unknown. 

Lake Tahoe beach

Sand and the blue waters of Lake Tahoe are visible on a sunny day at Lester Beach, DL Bliss State Park, South Lake Tahoe, California, June 17, 2022. (Photo by Gado/Getty Images)

SouthTahoeNOW reported that the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office received multiple reports from boaters on Saturday due to weather conditions.

Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.