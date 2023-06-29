Expand / Collapse search
New York
Published

Tiffany & Co. landmark NYC location catches fire reportedly due to transformer malfunction

The Tiffany & Co. location, known as 'The Landmark,' is one of the brand's flagship storefronts

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
Fire breaks out at recently refurbished Tiffany building Video

Fire breaks out at recently refurbished Tiffany building

Firefighters respond to plumes of smoke emitting from the Tiffany building in New York City, New York. (Credit: WNYW)

The New York flagship location of Tiffany & Co. caught fire Thursday morning, sending plumes of smoke billowing up from the street.

The iconic jewelry company's 727 5th Ave location was reported on fire at approximately 9:38 a.m., the New York Fire Department told Fox News Digital in a statement.

First responders dousing the Tiffany building where smoke was seen.

Firefighters are responding to a fire at the Tiffany building in New York City, New York. (WNYW)

Emergency responders arrived to battle the flames, which were reportedly caused by a transformer malfunction that resulted in an electrical fire.

Units are on the scene and investigating the cause of the inferno further. Fire officials are also inspecting nearby properties.

Smoke coming out of the Tiffany building.

Smoke can be seen coming out of the Tiffany building in New York City, New York. (WNYW)

Utilities company Con Edison have been requested at the location of the disaster for assistance.

Fire officials are reporting no injuries caused by the fire.

Tiffany Co New York

Tiffany & Co. store facade on Fifth Avenue in NYC.     (Photo by James Keyser/Getty Images)

The Tiffany location, called "The Landmark" by the company, is touted as "New York’s reimagined crown jewel" and is a flagship storefront for the brand.

"An icon unlike any other, The Landmark celebrates our House’s heritage, innovative spirit and passion for craftsmanship and design," Tiffany & Co. boast on their website.

Firefighters shooting water toward smoke.

Firefighters putting out a fire at the Tiffany building in New York City, New York. (WNYW)

Parent company LVMH recently spent upwards of $500 million to refurbish The Landmark after closing it down for renovations in 2019. 

The New York City location accounts for approximately 10% of the brand's sales worldwide.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com