Tiffany & Co. landmark NYC location catches fire reportedly due to transformer malfunction

The New York flagship location of Tiffany & Co. caught fire Thursday morning, sending plumes of smoke billowing up from the street.

The iconic jewelry company's 727 5th Ave location was reported on fire at approximately 9:38 a.m., the New York Fire Department told Fox News Digital in a statement.

Emergency responders arrived to battle the flames, which were reportedly caused by a transformer malfunction that resulted in an electrical fire.

Units are on the scene and investigating the cause of the inferno further. Fire officials are also inspecting nearby properties.

Utilities company Con Edison have been requested at the location of the disaster for assistance.

Fire officials are reporting no injuries caused by the fire.

The Tiffany location, called "The Landmark" by the company, is touted as "New York’s reimagined crown jewel" and is a flagship storefront for the brand.

"An icon unlike any other, The Landmark celebrates our House’s heritage, innovative spirit and passion for craftsmanship and design," Tiffany & Co. boast on their website.

Parent company LVMH recently spent upwards of $500 million to refurbish The Landmark after closing it down for renovations in 2019.

The New York City location accounts for approximately 10% of the brand's sales worldwide.