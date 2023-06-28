Expand / Collapse search
Wildfire
Published

Diamond Fire threatens homes in Scottsdale, AZ; more than 1K residents ordered to evacuate

Fire scorches 2.5K acres within hours of breaking out

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A brush fire threatening dozens of homes in Scottsdale, Arizona, has put more than 1,000 residents under evacuation orders Tuesday night, fire officials said.

The Diamond Fire broke out at around 5:15 p.m. near 128th Street in the desert region and within hours had burned 2,500 acres of land without any containment, pushing south to McDowell Mountain Regional Park, fire officials said.

A nearby community of about 1,145 residents were under evacuation orders, FOX10 Phoenix reported.

The blaze has not damaged any homes and no injuries were reported.

brushfire near community

More than 1,000 residents were ordered to evacuate their homes in a nearby community. No homes have been damaged by the spreading fire and no injuries have been reported. (Scottsdale Police Department)

About 250 firefighters aided by air tankers battled the blaze.

fire plane flying over smoke

About 250 firefighters aided by air tankers battled the Diamond Fire in Scottsdale, Arizona, after the blaze broke out Tuesday evening. (Arizona State Forestry)

The growing brush fire could be seen via shortwave infrared satellite imagery shared by the National Weather Service in Phoenix. 

The agency also warned that wind gusts of up to 35 mph were possible in areas where the threat of fires remained high on Wednesday.

firefighters battling blaze

Firefighters have worked to contain the blaze, which spread to 2,500 acres within hours of breaking out Tuesday evening. (Scottsdale Police Department)

As firefighters work to extinguish the flames, the Red Cross established a shelter at Cactus Shadow High School for those forced to leave their homes.

It was unclear what sparked the fire.

Arizona and parts of the Southwest have been scorched with sizzling triple-digit temperatures in recent weeks. High temperatures of 107 degrees were forecast for Scottsdale on Wednesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.