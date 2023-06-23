Expand / Collapse search
Investigation launched as 4 individuals found dead in Little Rock house fire

Bodies were taken to Arkansas State Crime Lab for autopsy and identification

Authorities are investigating after four people were found dead following a fire at a home in southwest Little Rock on Friday morning.

Firefighters contacted police after finding the bodies inside the charred remains of the home after the blaze was extinguished earlier Friday, the city's police department said.

Four people were found dead after a fire at Little Rock, Arkansas home on Friday morning. 

Police did not have ages for the four deceased. The bodies were transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for autopsy and identification and to determine cause of death.

The fire department said the cause of the fire is under investigation.