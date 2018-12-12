Threesome twist revealed during testimony in Denise Williams murder trial

The murder trial against Denise Williams – who allegedly helped stage her husband’s death as a boating mishap – revealed a twisted web of extramarital affairs that included threesomes, according to court testimony.

Denise Williams, 48, faced the second day of testimony Wednesday in her trial for allegedly conspiring to kill her 31-year-old spouse, Mike Williams, who vanished in December 2000 on a duck hunting trip at Lake Seminole in Florida.

Prosecutors allege Denise was involved in an affair with Mike’s best friend, Brian Winchester, and they plotted to kill her husband so they could be together.

The pair is accused of staging Mike’s disappearance and collecting on his $1.75 million life insurance.

Mike, Denise and Winchester were close friends and attended North Florida Christian School together, along with Winchester’s wife, Kathy Thomas, according to officials.

Both couples were high school sweethearts and would go on double-dates – even after they each married in 1994 and had children.

But court testimony revealed Wednesday that the relationships between all four became more tangled over the years.

Scandalous photos of Denise and Kathy were shown to jurors Wednesday from when the two women went on spring break with Winchester to Panama City Beach.

