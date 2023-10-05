Three Philadelphia officers injured in shooting after dispute about video game: police

The three Philadelphia police officers injured in a shootout Wednesday evening were responding to a home where people were arguing about a video game, authorities said.

Two officers were shot in the leg and one in the hand, which differs from initial reports. All three were hospitalized in stable condition.

The suspect was killed, Acting Police Commissioner John Stanford told The Associated Press.

Stanford said officers were dispatched to the residence shortly after 7 p.m. A 12-year-old boy said his father had shot his uncle following a dispute about a loud video game, FOX 29 reported.

The boy and the uncle called police.

Stanford said when police arrived the father opened fire. The man was killed when officers fired back, he said.

The uncle was hospitalized in critical condition. A woman and the child left the house apparently uninjured, police said.

"Thankful that these officers will be okay, and I wish them a full and speedy recovery." Mayor Jim Kenney said on X.

Council member Katherine Gilmore Richardson said on the social media platform that she was "deeply saddened and very angry to learn of the shooting of three Philadelphia Police Officers in Northeast Philadelphia."

Police say the gunman was known to the department and was suffering from a mental illness, according to FOX 29.

Philadelphia, like many U.S. cities, has grappled with a crime surge in recent years. The city surpassed 500 homicides the last two years, and overall crime was up nearly 16% year-to-date, according to Philadelphia Police Department data..

The city faced nearly 70,000 property crimes in 2022, a 30% increase from the year prior, according to Philadelphia Police Department data. Armed robberies, meanwhile, have decreased by nearly 13% but are still up from pre-pandemic levels.

Fox News' Brie Stimson and Megan Myers and The Associated Press contributed to this report.