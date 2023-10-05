Philadelphia motorcyclist charged after allegedly kicking in windshield, waving gun at driver in violent video

A Philadelphia man accused of being the motorcyclist caught on video kicking in the rear windshield of a woman’s car with her two children inside and pointing a gun at her head has been identified and charged, authorities said Wednesday.

Cody Heron, 26, faces multiple counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and possession of an instrument of crime in connection with the incident, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office said.

"His violent, lawless behavior is totally unacceptable here in the city and county of Philadelphia," First Assistant District Attorney Robert Listenbee said during a press conference.

The incident took place at about 9 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of South Penn Square in the Center City neighborhood when a group of ATV and dirt bike riders converged on the area around City Hall, according to Philadelphia police.

During a stop at a red light, the driver of an ATV and the driver of a red sedan, identified as 23-year-old Nikki Bullock, appeared to become involved in a verbal altercation.

Video shows the suspect, who was stopped directly behind the ATV, hop off his motorcycle and jump onto the back of the Bullock’s car and kick in the back windshield.

When Bullock confronted him, the suspect picked up a black handgun that fell from his waist and pointed it at the victim, police said.

As the suspect was walking back to his motorcycle, he was seen headbutting and shoving Bullock.

Bullock told reporters she was making deliveries for UberEats as her 5-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son, who were not hurt during the incident, rode along.

"We were arguing back and forth because he hit the car, so after that his friend in front of me, he was arguing with me and while I'm arguing with his friend, he jumped off the bike, jumped on the back of the car and kicked the windshield in," Bullock told FOX29 Philadelphia.

Interim police commissioner John Stanford called it "despicable behavior."

Officials said the suspect was tracked down with the aid of tips from the public, and the bike, clothing and a 9-millimeter handgun were seized as evidence from a home in the Frankford section of the city.

Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said in an earlier social media post that the overnight arrest came after "great tips from public and some outstanding detective work."

Officials said they were seeking high bail in the case.

Fox News' Landon Mion and the Associated Press contributed to this report.