Three Buffalo, New York police officers shot during pursuit, multiple people in custody, cops say
The officers sustained non-life-threatening wounds
Three police officers were shot Tuesday during a pursuit, authorities in Buffalo, New York said.
The officers sustained non-life threatening wounds and several people were in police custody, the Buffalo Police Department tweeted. Authorities have not disclosed the events that preceded the chase and how many suspects are involved.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
The story is breaking. Check back for updates.