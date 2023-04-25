Expand / Collapse search
Michigan
Published

Threat of CCP looms in Michigan as Dems approve millions in funding for two Chinese-backed EV battery plants

While Gotion, Inc. has its American offices based out of Fremont, California, the international HQ is in China.

Alexis McAdams
By Alexis McAdams | Fox News
Chinese-backed battery plants spark concern over national security risks

Chinese-backed battery plants spark concern over national security risks

Fox News correspondent Alexis McAdams has the latest on the threat of Chinese influence on 'Special Report.'

There is an emerging controversy over the prospects of new Chinese-backed battery plants in Michigan. Critics are worried about national security risks.

"Am I worried about national security implications? I have to tell you that I am," says Michigan Democratic Congresswoman Debbie Dingell.

Rep. Dingell tells Fox News that the U.S. works with these Chinese companies because they are the ones who have the EV technology. Though the relationship is complicated.

CHINA FUMES AS BIDEN PLOTS TO STARVE IT OF AI INVESTMENT: 'SCI-TECH BULLYING'

"Let us be clear, if you are a Chinese business, the communist government is part of your business. So it's something that worries me every day," says Dingell.

Debbie Dingell Michigan

House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic member Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) questions witnesses during the subcommittee's first public hearing in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill on March 08, 2023 in Washington, DC.  (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The company, Gotion, plans to break ground in West Central Michigan. Gotion Incorporated is a U.S. based company that makes batteries for electric cars. But, its parent company is based in China.  Locals say the debate is dividing the community.

MICHIGAN SCHOOL DISTRICT FACES LAWSUIT AFTER FORCING STUDENTS TO REMOVE 'LET'S GO BRANDON' SWEATSHIRTS

"It's made enemies out of neighbors. And I'm sorry to say that," says Mecosta County Commissioner Randy Vetter.

With a 10-9 vote, the Michigan Senate Committee approved 175 million dollars in state funds for the project. Some local officials say residents should focus on the investment it would bring to the area.

Michigan Capitol

Michigan lawmakers gave final approval to allocating $175 million in state funds to a Gotion electric vehicle battery plant in Mecosta County. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

"You know, there's already 52 Chinese-owned companies in the state of Michigan. I don't see it as a spy base location to infiltrate, you know, any of the inner workings of the government," says Commissioner Vetter.

Just about 200-miles away in Marshall, Michigan there is a similar controversy. The Ford Motor Company teamed up with a Chinese tech firm... dishing out billions for yet another EV battery plant. Ford tells Fox News that while some of the parts and workers will come from China, this plant will be run by Ford.

Ford auto plant workers in Dearborn, Michigan in 2022

Workers put engines on the frame as Ford Motor Co. fuel powered F-150 trucks under production at their Truck Plant in Dearborn, Michigan on Sept. 20, 2022. (Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images)

"This is just a microcosm of what is happening in other places in our state already," says resident Jeff Thorne.

Right now, more than a dozen states have laws that prevent investors with ties to foreign adversaries from buying U.S. farm land. Many others including Michigan could soon be on that list.

