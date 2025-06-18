Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Colorado

Thousands of Nintendo Switch 2 consoles stolen in $1.4M cargo heist

Thieves made off with 2,810 Nintendo Switch 2 consoles form a semitruck

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
close
Nintendo Switch 2 hits the shelves Video

Nintendo Switch 2 hits the shelves

Nintendo’s first new console in 8 years is finally in stores, but before the first units were sold, Fox News got a sneak peak at some of the new games developed for the Switch 2.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Deputies in Colorado are searching for the people responsible for stealing $1.4 million worth of Nintendo Switch 2 consoles just days after the new video gaming system was released worldwide. 

The heist was reported at a truck stop the morning of June 8, Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said on X. 

"A semi-truck driver reported that he had just discovered his trailer had been broken into during a pre-trip inspection, and several pallets of the newly released Nintendo Switch 2 game consoles were stolen - 2,810 of them to be exact," the post said.

Each Nintendo console is valued at $499, the sheriff's office said. 

THE NINTENDO SWITCH 2 IS OUT, HERE'S WHERE TO GET ONE

  • Inside truck of Nintendo Switch 2 heist
    Image 1 of 4

    Pictured is the inside of the truck that Nintendo Switch 2s were reportedly stolen from and reported to Colorado deputies on June 8, 2024. (@ArapahoeSO / X)

  • Truck following Nintendo Switch 2 heist
    Image 2 of 4

    Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office deputies were on the scene after 2,810 Nintendo Switch 2 gaming consoles were reported stolen on June 8, 2025. (@ArapahoeSO / X)

  • Town of Bennett Love's Travel Stop trucks parked
    Image 3 of 4

    Trucks are parked at the Love's Travel Stop in the town of Bennett, Colorado on June 8, 2025. (@ArapahoeSO / X)

  • Nintendo Switch 2 heist reported scene
    Image 4 of 4

    The truck stop sheriff's deputies responded to where the Nintendo Switch 2 gaming console heist was reported on June 8, 2025. (@ArapahoeSO / X)

"The driver told deputies he was en route to a @gamestop store in Grapevine, Texas, from @NintendoAmerica in Redmond, Washington," the sheriff's office added. The driver told investigators "he did not know what was in the trailer, only that it was games or toys."

Deputies are unsure if the theft occurred in the town of Bennett or someplace else the truck stopped. 

YOUTUBER SPENDS 61 DAYS IN LINE TO PURCHASE NINTENDO SWITCH 2

Switch 2 customers in San Francisco

Fans pose with their Nintendo Switch 2 systems at the brand-new Nintendo San Francisco store in Union Square following the global launch of the system on June 5, 2025. (Nintendo of America)

If the suspects are found, they could face charges of felony theft valued at $1 million or more and criminal mischief.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office tipline at 720-874-8477 and can remain anonymous, if they choose. 

Nintendo Switch 2s on display in NYC

Nintendo Switch 2 devices are ready for sale at the Nintendo store in New York's Rockefeller Center on Thursday, June 5, 2025. (Richard Drew)

Switch 2 pre-orders for major retailers opened on April 24, after delays attributed to Nintendo examining the potential impact of tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The price of the base Switch 2 along with the newest "Mario Kart World" bundle costs $499 — making it the most expensive Nintendo console to date. Nintendo also warned buyers that Switch 2 accessories will experience "price adjustments" due to "changes in market conditions," per the official statement. By comparison, the original Switch launched in 2017 at a retail price of $299. 

Fox News Digital's Benji Ferraro contributed to this report. 