Thousands of Nintendo Switch 2 consoles stolen in $1.4M cargo heist

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Deputies in Colorado are searching for the people responsible for stealing $1.4 million worth of Nintendo Switch 2 consoles just days after the new video gaming system was released worldwide.

The heist was reported at a truck stop the morning of June 8, Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said on X.

"A semi-truck driver reported that he had just discovered his trailer had been broken into during a pre-trip inspection, and several pallets of the newly released Nintendo Switch 2 game consoles were stolen - 2,810 of them to be exact," the post said.

Each Nintendo console is valued at $499, the sheriff's office said.

THE NINTENDO SWITCH 2 IS OUT, HERE'S WHERE TO GET ONE

Image 1 of 4 next

Image 2 of 4 prev next

Image 3 of 4 prev next

Image 4 of 4 prev

"The driver told deputies he was en route to a @gamestop store in Grapevine, Texas, from @NintendoAmerica in Redmond, Washington," the sheriff's office added. The driver told investigators "he did not know what was in the trailer, only that it was games or toys."

Deputies are unsure if the theft occurred in the town of Bennett or someplace else the truck stopped.

YOUTUBER SPENDS 61 DAYS IN LINE TO PURCHASE NINTENDO SWITCH 2

If the suspects are found, they could face charges of felony theft valued at $1 million or more and criminal mischief.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office tipline at 720-874-8477 and can remain anonymous, if they choose.

Switch 2 pre-orders for major retailers opened on April 24, after delays attributed to Nintendo examining the potential impact of tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The price of the base Switch 2 along with the newest "Mario Kart World" bundle costs $499 — making it the most expensive Nintendo console to date. Nintendo also warned buyers that Switch 2 accessories will experience "price adjustments" due to "changes in market conditions," per the official statement . By comparison, the original Switch launched in 2017 at a retail price of $299.

Fox News Digital's Benji Ferraro contributed to this report.