This Day in History: Nov. 30

On this day, Nov. 30 ...

2013: Paul Walker, star of the “Fast & Furious” movie series, dies with his friend, Roger W. Rodas, in a car crash in Los Angeles.

Also on this day:

1782: The United States and Britain sign preliminary peace articles in Paris for ending the Revolutionary War; the Treaty of Paris would be signed in Sept. 1783.

1835: Samuel Langhorne Clemens -- better known as Mark Twain -- is born in Florida, Mo.

1900: Irish writer Oscar Wilde dies in Paris at age 46.

1939: The Winter War begins as Soviet troops invade Finland. (The conflict would end the following March with a Soviet victory.)

1960: The last DeSoto is built by Chrysler, which had decided to retire the brand after 32 years.

1966: The former British colony of Barbados becomes independent.

1981: The United States and the Soviet Union open negotiations in Geneva aimed at reducing nuclear weapons in Europe.

1982: The Michael Jackson album "Thriller" is released by Epic Records.

1982: The motion picture "Gandhi," starring Ben Kingsley as the Indian nationalist leader, has its world premiere in New Delhi.

1988: Kohlberg Kravis Roberts and Co. is declared the winner of the corporate free-for-all to take over RJR Nabisco Inc. with a bid of $24.53 billion.

1993: President Bill Clinton signs the Brady Bill, which requires a five-day waiting period for handgun purchases and background checks of prospective buyers.

2000: Al Gore's lawyers battle for his political survival in the Florida and U.S. Supreme Courts; meanwhile, GOP lawmakers in Tallahassee move to award the presidency to George W. Bush in case the courts did not by appointing their own slate of electors.

2004: "Jeopardy!" fans see Ken Jennings' 74-game winning streak end as he loses to real estate agent Nancy Zerg.

2008: Space shuttle Endeavour returns to Earth after a nearly 16-day mission to repair and upgrade the international space station.

2008: The world's most comprehensive legalized heroin program becomes permanent with overwhelming approval from Swiss voters who simultaneously reject the decriminalization of marijuana.

2013: Paul Crouch, 79, an American televangelist who'd built what has been called the world's largest Christian broadcasting network, dies in Orange, Calif.

Paul Crouch, 79, an American televangelist who’d built what has been called the world’s largest Christian broadcasting network, dies in Orange, Calif. 2017: House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi calls on veteran Democratic congressman John Conyers to resign in the face of multiple accusations of sexual misconduct. (Conyers would resign five days later.)