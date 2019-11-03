This Day in History: Nov. 2

On this day, Nov. 2 ...

2018: The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration says drug overdose deaths in 2017 hit the highest level ever recorded in the United States, with most of the increase due to a record number of opioid-related deaths.

Also on this day:

1783: General George Washington issues his farewell address to the Army near Princeton, N.J.

1947: Howard Hughes pilots his huge wooden flying boat, the Hughes H-4 Hercules (derisively dubbed the “Spruce Goose” by detractors), on its only flight, which lasted about a minute over Long Beach Harbor in California.

1948: President Harry S. Truman surprises the experts by winning a narrow upset over Republican challenger Thomas E. Dewey.

