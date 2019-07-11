This Day in History: July 11

On this day, July 11 …

1914: Babe Ruth makes his Major League Baseball debut, pitching the Boston Red Sox to a 4-3 victory over the Cleveland Naps (now Indians).

Also on this day:

1798: The U.S. Marine Corps is formally re-established by a congressional act that also creates the U.S. Marine Band.

1804: Vice President Aaron Burr mortally wounds former Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton during a pistol duel in Weehawken, N.J.

1859: Big Ben, the great bell inside the famous London clock tower, chimes for the first time.

1937: George Gershwin dies at a Los Angeles hospital of a brain tumor at age 38.

1952: The Republican National Convention, meeting in Chicago, nominates Dwight D. Eisenhower for president and Richard M. Nixon for vice president.

1955: The U.S. Air Force Academy swears in its first class of cadets at its temporary quarters at Lowry Air Force Base in Colorado.

1960: The novel "To Kill a Mockingbird" by Harper Lee is first published by J.B. Lippincott and Co.



2015: Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, Mexico’s most notorious drug lord, escapes from a maximum-security prison through an underground tunnel.



2018: John Schnatter, founder of Papa John's, resigns as chairman of the pizza chain, and apologizes for using a racial slur during a conference call in May.