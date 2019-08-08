Expand / Collapse search
This Day in History
Published

This Day in History: Aug. 8

Fox News

On this day, Aug. 8 …

1974: President Richard Nixon, facing damaging new revelations in the Watergate scandal, announces he would resign the following day.

Also on this day:

1815: Napoleon Bonaparte sets sail for St. Helena to spend the remainder of his days in exile.
1876: Thomas A. Edison receives a patent for his mimeograph.
1968: The Republican National Convention in Miami Beach nominates Richard Nixon for president on the first ballot.

FILE - This file combination of images shows the five victims slain the night of Aug. 9, 1969 at the Benedict Canyon Estate of Roman Polanski and Sharon Tate. From left, Wojciech Frykowski, Sharon Tate, Stephen Parent, Jay Sebring, and Abigail Folger. (AP Photo/File)

1969: Sharon Tate and four others are murdered by members of the Charles Manson “family.”
1973: Vice President Spiro T. Agnew brands reports he had taken kickbacks from government contracts in Maryland as "damned lies", and vows not to resign. (He would resign anyway.)
1988: A Cubs-Phillies game is suspended in the fourth inning because of rain, ruining what was supposed to be the first-ever night game at Chicago’s Wrigley Field on 8-8-88. The next night’s Cubs-Mets game is thus considered the first night game at the storied ballpark. 
2003: The Boston Roman Catholic archdiocese offers $55 million to settle more than 500 lawsuits stemming from alleged sex abuse by priests. (The archdiocese would later settle for $85 million.)
2006: Roger Goodell is chosen as the NFL's next commissioner.

2008: Former U.S. senator and Democratic vice presidential nominee John Edwards of North Carolina admits to an affair with a presidential campaign staffer.
2017: President Trump threatens to unleash “fire and fury” against North Korea if it endangers the United States.