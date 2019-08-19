This Day in History: Aug. 18

On this day, Aug. 18 ...

1963: James Meredith becomes the first black student to graduate from the University of Mississippi.

Also on this day:

1587: Virginia Dare becomes the first child of English parents to be born in present-day America, on what is now Roanoke Island in North Carolina.

1894: Congress establishes the Bureau of Immigration.

1920: The 19th Amendment to the Constitution, guaranteeing all American women's right to vote, is ratified as Tennessee becomes the 36th state to approve it.

1969: The Woodstock Music and Art Fair in Bethel, N.Y. comes to a close after three nights with a mid-morning set by Jimi Hendrix.

1976: Two U.S. Army officers are killed in Korea's demilitarized zone as a group of North Korean soldiers wielding axes and metal pikes attack U.S. and South Korean soldiers.

1993: A judge in Sarasota, Fla., rules that Kimberly Mays, the 14-year-old girl who had been switched at birth with another baby, need never again see her biological parents, Ernest and Regina Twigg, in accordance with her wishes. (However, Kimberly would later move in with the Twiggs.)

1995: Shannon Faulkner, who'd won a 2 1/2-year legal battle to become the first female cadet at the Citadel, quits the South Carolina military college after less than a week, most of it spent in the infirmary.

2004: In Athens, Paul Hamm wins the men's gymnastics all-around Olympic gold medal by the closest margin ever in the event; controversy follows after it is discovered a scoring error cost Yang Tae-young of South Korea the title.