This Day in History
Published

This Day in History: Aug. 10

Fox News
Supreme Court Chief Justice William Rehnquist, right, administers the oath to defend the Constitution to Ruth Bader Ginsburg as President Bill Clinton looks on in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., Tuesday, Aug. 10, 1993. (AP Photo/Barry Thumma)

On this day, Aug. 10 ...

1993: Ruth Bader Ginsburg is sworn in as the second female justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Also on this day:

  • 1861: Confederate forces rout Union troops in the Battle of Wilson's Creek in Missouri, the first major engagement of the Civil War west of the Mississippi River.
  • 1921: Franklin D. Roosevelt is stricken with polio at his summer home on the Canadian island of Campobello.
  • 1944: During World War II, American forces overcome remaining Japanese resistance on Guam.
FILE - In this 1969 file photo, Charles Manson is escorted to his arraignment on conspiracy-murder charges in connection with the Sharon Tate murder case in Los Angeles. Fifty years ago Charles Manson dispatched a group of disaffected young hippie followers on a two-night killing spree that terrorized Los Angeles and in the years since has come to represent the face of evil. On successive nights in August 1969, the so-called Manson family murdered seven people. (AP Photo/File)

  • 1969: Leno and Rosemary LaBianca are murdered in their Los Angeles home by members of Charles Manson's cult, one day after actress Sharon Tate and four other people are slain.
  • 1975: TV personality David Frost announces he has purchased the exclusive rights to interview former President Richard Nixon.
  • 1988: President Ronald Reagan signs a measure providing $20,000 payments to still-living Japanese-Americans who were interned by their government during World War II.
  • 1995: Timothy McVeigh and Terry Nichols are charged with 11 counts in the Oklahoma City bombing.
  • 1995: Norma McCorvey, "Jane Roe" of the 1973 Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion, announces she has joined the anti-abortion group Operation Rescue.
  • 2008: At the Beijing Olympics, Michael Phelps begins his long march toward eight gold medals by winning the 400-meter individual medley in 4:03.84 — smashing his own world record.
FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2009 file photo, Kix Brooks, left, and Ronnie Dunn of the country music duo Brooks &amp; Dunn, talk about their decision to stop performing together as they answer questions from the audience during a television taping in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

  • 2009: Country duo Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn post a message on their Web site announcing they had agreed to "call it a day" after 20 years of making music together.