Night sky above Arizona town glowed purple due to nearby marijuana farm: report

The night sky over Snowflake, Ariz., glowed pink and purple due to ultra-violet lights from a nearby marijuana farm called Copperstate Farms, the Arizona Republic reported.

The purple glow is visible for miles, the Navajo County Facebook post on Friday said.

"The purple glow is a result of UV lights from nearby medical marijuana farm Copperstate Farms and the snow clouds overhead," the post said.   

Last Thursday – and into Friday morning – the area received one to two inches of snow, the National Weather Service in Flagstaff reported.

As of last April, Copperstate employed close to 200 people, the Republic reported.

The marijuana is grown in a large greenhouse that formerly grew tomatoes.