The Latest: Seattle judge puts off ruling on travel ban

The Latest on lawsuits challenging the Trump administration's revised travel ban (all times local):

4:40 p.m.

A federal judge in Seattle says he won't rule on a request from an immigrant rights group to block President Donald Trump's revised travel ban because two other judges have already halted it.

Judge James Robart said the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project could ask him to reconsider "should circumstances change."

The immigrant rights group had said the new version of the ban discriminates against Muslims.

On Wednesday a federal judge in Hawaii blocked the federal government from enforcing its ban on travel from six mostly Muslim countries and its suspension of the nation's refugee program. A Maryland judge only blocked the six-nation travel ban.

Last month, Robart granted a request by the state of Washington to halt the initial travel ban ordered by Trump.

__

3:45 p.m.

The government is appealing a ruling from a federal judge in Maryland that blocked President Donald Trump's revised travel ban from taking effect.

The government filed a brief notice Friday saying that it would appeal the Maryland ruling to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit.

The ruling in Maryland and another in Hawaii earlier this week were victories for civil liberties groups and advocates for immigrants and refugees. They argued that a temporary ban on travel from six predominantly Muslim countries violated the First Amendment. The Trump administration argued the ban was intended to protect the United States from terrorism.