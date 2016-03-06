The Latest: Mourners leave flowers at Reagan library

The Latest on the death of former US first lady Nancy Reagan (all times local):

11:57 a.m.

People remembering former US first lady Nancy Reagan have left a growing display of flowers at the main entrance gate of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley, California.

The library is closed and visitors are beginning to be turned away.

Sharon Hirtzer and her husband, Joe, were among the mourners outside the library Sunday. The Chicago couple were in California and had previously planned to visit the library before learning Mrs. Reagan's death on Sunday.

"I was just really said," Sharon Hirtzer said. "She was a great lady and had so much class."

Hirtzer said Mrs. Reagan brought glamour to the White House. Though Mrs. Reagan was criticized for spending habits, Hirtzer said that never bothered her.

"I was always impressed by the way she carried herself," Hirtzer said.

Mrs. Reagan was 94.

___

9:07 a.m.

Former first lady Nancy Reagan has died at 94 in Bel-Air, California.

Assistant Allison Borio says Mrs. Reagan died Sunday at her home of congestive heart failure.

Her marriage to Ronald Reagan lasted 52 years until his death in 2004.

A former actress, she was Reagan's closest adviser and fierce protector on his journey from actor to governor of California to president of the United States.

She rushed to his side after he was shot in 1981 by a would-be assassin, and later endured his nearly decade-long battle with Alzheimer's disease. In recent years she broke with fellow Republicans in backing stem cell research as a way to possibly find a cure for Alzheimer's.