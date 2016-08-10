The Latest: Defense: Husband 3 plotted death of husband 2

The Latest on the trial of Emma Raine, charged in the 2006 death of her second husband in New Orleans, a case also linked to the 2011death of her third husband (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

Opening statements have begun in the complicated case against thrice-widowed Emma Raine. She's on trial in New Orleans in the 2006 shooting death of her second husband. And, a prosecutor told jurors Wednesday she's under suspicion in the death of her third husband in Pearl River County, Mississippi.

That third husband, James Raine, was implicated in the 2006 death of the second husband, Ernest Smith.

Assistant District Attorney Laura Rodrigue told jurors evidence shows James Raine and Emma Raine were having an affair in 2006 when they convinced James Raine's adopted brother to kill her then-husband, Ernest Smith, for a share of insurance money.

Defense attorney Martin Regan told jurors James Raine and his brother plotted the killing without involving Emma Raine. And Regan stressed that Emma Raine has never been charged in James Raine's 2011 death.

___

8 a.m.

Another twist: Last year, a Mississippi sheriff said Emma Raine is also being investigated in James Raine's death. No arrests have been made in that case.

As for the Ernest Smith case, Emma Raine is charged with second-degree murder. She has pleaded not guilty.

Jury selection began Tuesday and opening statements could start Wednesday. Conviction would mean mandatory life in prison for the 52-year-old woman.