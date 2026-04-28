Reagan shooter calls link to Washington hotel ‘spooky’ after alleged Trump assassination attempt at same site

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John Hinckley Jr. called it "spooky" that an alleged assassination attempt against President Donald Trump occurred at the same Washington, D.C., hotel where he shot President Ronald Reagan decades earlier, according to a report.

The plot against Trump unfolded Saturday night at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton.

Authorities said the 32-year-old suspect, Cole Allen of Torrance, California, stormed the venue and opened fire before he was arrested. A Secret Service agent was shot and injured in the attack.

Trump, the first lady and Cabinet officials were ushered out of the hotel by Secret Service agents while members of the press were seen ducking for cover.

COLE ALLEN CHARGED IN TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT IN FIRST COURT APPEARANCE AFTER WHCA DINNER SHOOTING

In an interview with TMZ, Hinckley Jr. called it "spooky" to learn that the shooting "took place at the same hotel as mine did." He told the outlet he found out about the attack when a newsflash popped up on his phone, and he turned on the TV to follow coverage of it.

Hinckley said the security at the Washington Hilton is too "lax," and the hotel should not be hosting large-scale events.

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That is the same hotel where he shot Reagan and three other victims in 1981.

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Hinckley had an obsession with actress Jodie Foster and wrote her a letter telling her he wanted to shoot Reagan.

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The assassination attempt failed, and Hinckley was arrested, tried and found not guilty by reason of insanity in 1982.

The court ordered him to live at a psychiatric hospital up until his release in 2022.

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Fox News Digital reached out to the Washington Hilton.

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