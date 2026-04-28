5 bald eagles found dead in Michigan, raising poaching concerns

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Five bald eagles found dead over a two-week span in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula are now at the center of a wildlife investigation, with officials ruling out natural causes and raising concerns of illegal killing.

The eagles were discovered between April 3 and April 17 in Delta County near Big Bay de Noc and Lake Michigan, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said in a news release.

The birds of prey were not killed by natural factors, predators or vehicle strikes, according to officials, leaving investigators to believe the birds were killed under suspicious circumstances.

"The DNR is requesting tips from the public to help solve this ongoing investigation," said 1st Lt. Mark Zitnik, a DNR Law Enforcement supervisor. "We can confirm that the eagles did not die from natural causes, predators or vehicle collisions."

BALD EAGLE FLOATING ON HUDSON RIVER ICE RESCUED BY NYPD

Bald eagles are protected under both state and federal law, making it illegal to hunt or harm them.

Violators can face criminal charges, including a misdemeanor punishable by up to 90 days in jail, fines ranging from $100 to $1,000 per eagle and restitution of $1,500 per bird.

HUNDREDS OF WILD BIRD DEATHS REPORTED ACROSS SEVEN COUNTIES, PROMPTING PARK CLOSURES

The DNR is urging anyone with information to contact the Report All Poaching hotline at 800-292-7800. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward if their information leads to an arrest and prosecution.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Bald eagles have made a strong recovery in Michigan, growing from the edge of extinction with just 52 breeding pairs in the 1960s to about 900 pairs by 2023, Bridge Michigan reported. The birds are now found across the state, particularly near large lakes and rivers.