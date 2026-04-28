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White House

US Secret Service arrests suspect after barrier breach near White House during King Charles visit

Arrest comes days after a gunman opened fire at the White House Correspondents' Dinner

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
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Man arrested after allegedly breaching security near White House Video

Man arrested after allegedly breaching security near White House

A man was arrested by the U.S. Secret Service on Tuesday after allegedly breaching a security barrier near the White House in Washington, D.C. (WTTG)

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A security breach near the White House led to an arrest Tuesday as King Charles III and Queen Camilla toured Washington, D.C., amid heightened security days after a gunman opened fire at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

A U.S. Secret Service spokesperson told Fox News Digital that a person was detained and arrested by the agency after bypassing a security barrier near The Ellipse, often referred to as referred to as President's Park South.

Criminal charges are pending, the spokesperson said.

The suspect's identity and motivations have not yet been released.

A man appeared to have been arrested by the U.S. Secret Service Tuesday morning.

A man appeared to have been arrested by the U.S. Secret Service Tuesday morning. (WTTG)

BLANCHE REVEALS ALLEGED WH CORRESPONDENTS' DINNER GUNMAN TRAVELED BY TRAIN FROM LA TO D.C. BEFORE ARREST

It is unclear if there were any weapons involved in the breach.

The Secret Service said enhanced security postures remain in effect on and around the White House complex due to the state visit.

U.S. Secret Service were seen near the barricades Tuesday morning following the alleged incident.

U.S. Secret Service were seen near the barricades Tuesday morning following the alleged incident. (WTTG)

King Charles and Queen Camilla arrived in the nation's capital on Monday, less than 48 hours after an armed gunman opened fire at the Washington Hilton Hotel during the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner.

Immediately following the shooting, President Donald Trump was whisked away from the venue by Secret Service along with first lady Melania Trump and other high-level Cabinet officials.

A US Secret Service agent in tactical gear standing on the South Lawn of the White House

A U.S. Secret Service agent in tactical gear stands on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on March 15, 2026. (Samuel Corum/Sipa/Bloomberg)

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The alleged gunman, identified as Cole Allen, 31, of Torrance, California, is facing charges including attempting to assassinate the President of the United States, transporting a firearm across state lines and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

King Charles delivered a joint address to Congress on Tuesday, and will later travel to New York City and Virginia.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
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