US Secret Service arrests suspect after barrier breach near White House during King Charles visit

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A security breach near the White House led to an arrest Tuesday as King Charles III and Queen Camilla toured Washington, D.C., amid heightened security days after a gunman opened fire at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

A U.S. Secret Service spokesperson told Fox News Digital that a person was detained and arrested by the agency after bypassing a security barrier near The Ellipse, often referred to as referred to as President's Park South.

Criminal charges are pending, the spokesperson said.

The suspect's identity and motivations have not yet been released.

BLANCHE REVEALS ALLEGED WH CORRESPONDENTS' DINNER GUNMAN TRAVELED BY TRAIN FROM LA TO D.C. BEFORE ARREST

It is unclear if there were any weapons involved in the breach.

The Secret Service said enhanced security postures remain in effect on and around the White House complex due to the state visit.

King Charles and Queen Camilla arrived in the nation's capital on Monday, less than 48 hours after an armed gunman opened fire at the Washington Hilton Hotel during the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner.

Immediately following the shooting, President Donald Trump was whisked away from the venue by Secret Service along with first lady Melania Trump and other high-level Cabinet officials.

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The alleged gunman, identified as Cole Allen, 31, of Torrance, California, is facing charges including attempting to assassinate the President of the United States, transporting a firearm across state lines and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

King Charles delivered a joint address to Congress on Tuesday, and will later travel to New York City and Virginia.