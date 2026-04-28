Illegal immigrant accused of killing newlywed couple in Oregon crash arrested by ICE after jail release

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An illegal immigrant from India accused of causing a crash that killed a newlywed couple in Oregon has been arrested by federal immigration authorities after being released from jail, officials said.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said Tuesday that Rajinder Kumar, 32, was taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after being released by what the agency called "Oregon sanctuary politicians."

Kumar allegedly jackknifed his semi-truck and trailer, blocking both lanes of U.S. Highway 20 in Deschutes County on Nov. 24, according to Fox 12 Oregon.

A Subaru Outback then collided with the truck, killing driver William Micah Carter and passenger Jennifer Lynn Lower, DHS said. The couple had been married for just 16 days.

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DHS said Oregon officials declined to cooperate with ICE and released Kumar on April 2. ICE agents arrested him April 22 and he is now being held at the Northwest ICE Processing Center in Tacoma pending deportation proceedings.

Kumar has been charged with criminally negligent homicide and reckless endangerment, DHS said.

According to DHS, Kumar entered the U.S. illegally near Lukeville, Arizona, in November 2022 and was later released into the country by the Biden administration. He was granted work authorization in 2023 and obtained a commercial driver’s license in California.

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Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis blamed California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration for issuing the license.

"This illegal alien was issued a CDL by Gavin Newsom’s California," Bis said in a statement. "He then went on to recklessly drive a truck on America’s highways and KILL two honeymooners."

"Instead of cooperating with ICE law enforcement, Oregon sanctuary politicians RELEASED him from jail back into American communities," she added.

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Bis said sanctuary policies endanger public safety.

"Every time sanctuary politicians release a dangerous criminal illegal alien back into our communities, they are gambling with American lives," Bis added. "We are grateful to our ICE law enforcement officers who tracked this killer down to ensure he’s permanently removed from America’s highways and can never harm another American family again."

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Fox News Digital has reached out to Newsom’s office for comment and DHS for clarification on Oregon officials’ level of cooperation.

Fox News Digital's Peter Pinedo contributed to this report.