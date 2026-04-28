Influencer’s body returns home after safari getaway as missing ring and fiancé questions cloud case: report

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This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

The body of a popular New Jersey social media influencer who died in an apparent suicide while vacationing off the coast of Africa with her newly minted fiancé has reportedly been returned to her family – but without her personal belongings and engagement ring.

Ashly Robinson, who was also known as Ashlee Jenae, died while on a trip to Zanzibar on April 10, according to local authorities. Her death came just days after getting engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Joe McCann, while the pair was traveling to celebrate her 31st birthday.

On Friday, Robinson’s remains were returned to her family in New Jersey, her father, Harry Robinson, told TMZ .

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However, Robinson’s personal belongings – including her engagement ring –have yet to be handed over to her loved ones, the outlet reported.

Robinson’s father believes the items are being held by authorities as the investigation into her death remains ongoing, TMZ reported.

Her family has also reportedly conducted an independent autopsy of Robinson’s remains, though the results remain pending.

A funeral service for Robinson is also expected to take place in New Jersey early this week, TMZ reported.

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Robinson was discovered hanging from a door inside her hotel room and was subsequently transported to a hospital, where she died one day later.

Her death was ruled a suicide by authorities.

Tanzania Police previously revealed Robinson’s death was "attributed to a misunderstanding" between the influencer and McCann, while adding that the incident forced hotel staff to separate the newly engaged couple by placing McCann in another room "for their safety."

Following Robinson’s death, Tanzania Police at the time revealed McCann "continues to be questioned by the Police Force and his passport has been suspended," though authorities did not elaborate on the nature of the investigation.

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Sources have since told the BBC that McCann was being interviewed as a witness in the case and is not accused of any wrongdoing.

Details regarding whether McCann has since returned to the United States remain unclear remain unclear, and local authorities did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment regarding the status of his passport.

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In the immediate aftermath of Robinson’s death, her family spoke out to dispute authorities’ ruling that the 31-year-old influencer died by suicide.

In a previous interview with TMZ, Robinson’s parents, Harry and Yolanda Robinson, rejected authorities’ ruling that their daughter would take her own life, adding, "She was a beacon of light. A happy, go-lucky girl. Very excited to go on this birthday trip which later turned into a proposal."

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Her family also reportedly told the outlet at the time that McCann contacted them 11 hours after Robinson was transported to the hospital, and only reached out again to inform them she had passed.

Robinson’s parents told TMZ they have not heard from McCann since she died, a development that they find "very very odd," FOX 29 reported .

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"The sadness, the unanswered questions, and the distance from home have made this tragedy even more overwhelming for our family," Robinson’s parents said in a statement shared to social media.

"At this time, there is an active investigation into the circumstances surrounding Ashly’s suspicious passing," they added.

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Robinson, a popular social media influencer, had 145,000 followers on Instagram and regularly posted lifestyle content. She frequently shared photos with McCann, including one of her final posts showing her feeding giraffes while on vacation in Zanzibar.

Fox News Digital reached out to McCann, Zanzibar Police and the U.S. Embassy. It was not immediately clear whether McCann had retained an attorney.