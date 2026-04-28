Affidavit in suburban Massachusetts mother's alleged slaying of children reveals gruesome details

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An arrest affidavit for a Wellesley, Mass., mother accused of murdering her two children in their upscale suburban home reveals grisly details about the alleged killings.

Janette MacAusland, 49, is accused of killing her two children, Kai, 7, and Ella, 6, in their home last Friday before fleeing to Vermont.

The affidavit reveals MacAusland appeared at her aunt's home distraught.

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"She was hysterical. I brought her into my house. She had knocked on a window to get my attention and I could see that she had a large cut on her throat," her aunt said. "After getting her to calm down checked her neck and could see that the blood on her was dried, Janette stated that she tried to kill herself. I asked where her husband was and she said he was at the lake."

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"I wanted the three of us to go to God together, but it didn't work," MacAusland told her aunt, according to the affidavit.

MacAusland's aunt relayed to police that her niece said she killed Kai and Ella and then tried to kill herself. The affidavit mentions MacAusland told her aunt that she planned to jump off a bridge, but could not do it.

Later, police spoke with MacAusland and asked if her children were OK. In response, she shook her head, according to the affidavit. Then, she revealed a startling detail to police.

"I strangled them and then tried to kill myself," she told them, adding that the children could be found in her bed in their Massachusetts family home.

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The affidavit says police in Wellesley were called, and confirmed what MacAusland told them.

MacAusland was jailed in Vermont on a fugitive from justice charge and appeared before a judge remotely on Monday afternoon. She was charged in Massachusetts over the weekend with two counts of murder.

In the Monday hearing, she waived her extradition rights, and will be transported back to her home state to face those charges.

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MacAusland's husband, Samuel MacAusland, filed for divorce in October after nine years of marriage, citing an "irretrievable breakdown of the marriage," court records show. He was seeking custody of the children, and the couple had

MacAusland's attorney did not return a request for comment.