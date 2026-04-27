King Charles set for historic address to Congress in first US visit as monarch and more top headlines

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TOP 3

1. King Charles set for historic address to Congress in first US visit as monarch

2. Iran is running out of space to store unsold oil amid Trump's blockade

3. Security, rhetoric under microscope in aftermath of WHCA Dinner attack



MAJOR HEADLINES

NOT BACKING DOWN — Jimmy Kimmel fires back at the Trumps, offers no apology for 'expectant widow' joke. Continue reading …

TABLES TURNED — Top Trump official ignites fiery hearing after stumping Dem on landmark SCOTUS cases. Continue reading …

TRAIL OF EVIDENCE — Blood spatter reveals clues on who took Nancy Guthrie — and how: former FBI profiler. Continue reading …

HIDDEN DARKNESS — Unabomber investigator reveals likely breaking point of alleged would-be Trump assassin. Continue reading …

FASHION FIRST — Bill Belichick's girlfriend has him looking unrecognizable at dance recital. Continue reading …

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POLITICS

SHIELDS DOWN — Republicans scramble to fund Secret Service after Trump assassination attempt amid record-breaking shutdown. Continue reading …

SILICON SQUEEZE — AI boom tests GOP’s midterm affordability pitch as price pain spreads. Continue reading …

MAP BATTLE — Newsom taunts Trump with multiple jabs as Florida redistricting fight ramps up. Continue reading …

GHOST BUSTED — Trump admin drops hammer on ghost students in rampant education fraud scheme crackdown. Continue reading …

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MEDIA

HATE EXPOSED — Antisemitism controversy erupts at elite NY high school after Israel flyer found in urinal. Continue reading …

THE LAST STRAW — Trump White House unloads on Kimmel, calling him 'deranged' and for him to be fired. Continue reading …

HIT PIECE POSTPONED — CNN's anti-Trump documentary delayed from airing after WHCA Dinner shooting. Continue reading …

COOL AS A CUCUMBER — Viral dinner guest reveals why he refused to hit the floor during WHCA Dinner chaos. Continue reading …

OPINION

LIZ PEEK — Angry, affluent and adrift — what's driving some young Americans to violence. Continue reading …

STEVE FORBES — 4 ways to fix what’s wrong with New York City and stop the exodus. Continue reading …

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IN OTHER NEWS

BREW BLUNDER — Coffee expert warns one lazy habit can turn your single-serve machine into a germ trap. Continue reading …

SKY SHIFT — Air taxis cut hour-long commutes to minutes, riders may be shocked by the price. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ — Test yourself on baseball bests and restaurant revamps. Take the quiz here …

SILENT SURGE — Hispanic adults and Western states hit hardest as deadly trend projected through 2035. Continue reading …

HOTEL HOAX — Guest reveals concerns about deceptive display. See video ...

WATCH

SEC. MARCO RUBIO — The Strait of Hormuz is equal to an economic nuclear weapon. See video …

JEANINE PIRRO — WHCA Dinner suspect wanted to kill the president. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in as a high-stakes royal visit unfolds in Washington amid rising trade tensions, testing the future of the U.S.-UK 'special relationship.' Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













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