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New York City

Brooklyn attack leaves 3 injured, suspect wearing Iranian flag shirt arrested by NYPD

Andrzej Wnuk allegedly attacked 3 men in Brooklyn's Williamsburg neighborhood

Greg Norman-Diamond By Greg Norman-Diamond Fox News
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Brooklyn attack leaves 3 injured, suspect wearing Iranian flag shirt arrested by NYPD Video

Brooklyn attack leaves 3 injured, suspect wearing Iranian flag shirt arrested by NYPD

NYPD arrested a suspect wearing an Iranian flag shirt after an alleged assault in Brooklyn left three people injured. Victims were treated by Hatzolah nearby. (Credit: X/ WILLIAMSBURG NEWS @WMSBG)

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A suspect wearing an Iranian flag shirt allegedly attacked three Jewish men in New York City, screaming hateful language at them before being taken into custody, a report said. 

Andrzej Wnuk, 41, was detained Friday following the alleged incident targeting a 48-year-old, 38-year-old and 21-year-old in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighborhood, the New York Post reported, citing police. 

"The incident is being investigated as a hate crime," the Williamsburg Shomrim Safety Patrol said. "Thank you to the NYPD for keeping the community safe, and to our Shomrim volunteers for their swift response and dedication." 

The New York City Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday from Fox News Digital. Williamsburg Shomrim said officers from the NYPD’s 90th precinct "arrested a person for assaulting three Williamsburg residents."

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Suspect led to police vehicle during arrest for alleged assault in Brooklyn

The suspect, identified in media reports as Andrzej Wnuk, 41, was wearing an Iranian flag shirt. (X/Williamsburg News @WMSBG)

Footage taken in Williamsburg showed a male suspect wearing an Iranian flag shirt being placed into the back of a police vehicle as members of the local Orthodox Jewish community looked on. 

Sources told the New York Post that the three men were talking separately when Wnuk punched one in the back, another in the shoulder and a third in the head, while screaming "f------ Jews."

Police also told the New York Daily News that the attacker yelled out bigoted remarks. Authorities said all three of the victims described suffering pain to their faces, but they refused medical attention, the newspaper added. 

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Police detain suspect in Brooklyn

Police in New York City are seen responding after an alleged assault on three Jewish men in Brooklyn's Williamsburg neighborhood on Friday, April 24, 2026. (X/Williamsburg News @WMSBG)

Wnuk is now facing charges including hate crime assault, according to the New York Post. The newspaper said he was arraigned in Brooklyn Criminal Court on Friday and remanded with bail set at $5,000 cash. 

Police detain suspect following alleged assault in Brooklyn

Wnuk is now facing charges including hate crime assault, according to the New York Post. (X/Williamsburg News @WMSBG)

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Wnuk reportedly is due back in court on Thursday. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.
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