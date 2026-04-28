Brooklyn attack leaves 3 injured, suspect wearing Iranian flag shirt arrested by NYPD

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A suspect wearing an Iranian flag shirt allegedly attacked three Jewish men in New York City, screaming hateful language at them before being taken into custody, a report said.

Andrzej Wnuk, 41, was detained Friday following the alleged incident targeting a 48-year-old, 38-year-old and 21-year-old in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighborhood, the New York Post reported, citing police.

"The incident is being investigated as a hate crime," the Williamsburg Shomrim Safety Patrol said. "Thank you to the NYPD for keeping the community safe, and to our Shomrim volunteers for their swift response and dedication."

The New York City Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday from Fox News Digital. Williamsburg Shomrim said officers from the NYPD’s 90th precinct "arrested a person for assaulting three Williamsburg residents."

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Footage taken in Williamsburg showed a male suspect wearing an Iranian flag shirt being placed into the back of a police vehicle as members of the local Orthodox Jewish community looked on.

Sources told the New York Post that the three men were talking separately when Wnuk punched one in the back, another in the shoulder and a third in the head, while screaming "f------ Jews."

Police also told the New York Daily News that the attacker yelled out bigoted remarks. Authorities said all three of the victims described suffering pain to their faces, but they refused medical attention, the newspaper added.

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Wnuk is now facing charges including hate crime assault, according to the New York Post. The newspaper said he was arraigned in Brooklyn Criminal Court on Friday and remanded with bail set at $5,000 cash.

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Wnuk reportedly is due back in court on Thursday.