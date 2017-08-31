The Latest: Dealer guilty in Fort Campbell equipment theft

The Latest on the trial of a military equipment dealer (all times local):

4 p.m.

A Tennessee man has been convicted for conspiring with soldiers to steal sensitive military equipment and sell it to foreign buyers.

A federal jury on Thursday found John Roberts, of Clarksville, guilty of conspiracy to steal and sell government property, two counts of violating the Arms Export Control Act and 10 counts of wire fraud.

Prosecutors said he faces up to five years in prison for the conspiracy charge and up to 20 years for each count of wire fraud and arms export violations.

Prosecutors said more than $1 million worth of weapons parts, body armor, helmets, gun sights and other equipment was stolen and sold in a vast black market. Six soldiers and another civilian pleaded guilty.

